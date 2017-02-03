KEYC - Paralyzed Truman Boy Makes Comeback

Paralyzed Truman Boy Makes Comeback

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
TRUMAN, Minn. -

A mother's worst nightmare...

Feeling helpless when her child is hurt.

"I received a phone call from my son. Told me to hurry up and get home, there had been an accident," Curtis' Mother, Kirsten Bressler said. 

An accident more serious than one thought.

"The severity hadn't quite hit me. They had mentioned that his legs weren't moving but I just thought maybe he was in shock," Kirsten said.

8–year–old Curtis Bressler was shot in the chest from a ricochet arrow when his older brother was target practicing.

"I kept praying and hoping that everything was going to be okay and I knew he was in good hands," Kirsten said.

Not occurring to responders that this could be a spinal injury until he wasn't moving from the waist down.

"My first thought was well you have a penetrating injury to the chest and how is he breathing because injury to the chest presumably injury to the lung first and I in fact expected he would have what's called a pneumothorax, air between the lung and the chest wall," Pediatric Surgeon, Denise Klinkner said.

But after Curtis arrived and images were taken, Dr. Klinker figured out why.

"Major blood vessels all were missed it went straight into the spine fracturing the retina body and through the spine itself," Klinkner said.

Leading doctors to believe Curtis would never walk again.

Waiting for the right time.. Curtis' mom wanted to be the one to tell him.

"I told him that he was going to be paralyzed from the chest down but that he would still live a full life he would be able to do everything everybody else can it's just going to be done a different way," Kirsten said. 

But the determined 8–year–old with a severed spine had two words for them.

I said not true," Recovery Patient, Curtis Bressler said.

Curtis was motivated, never feeling sorry for himself.

And with time feelings and sensations came back during rehab.

Then one day he did what no one thought he ever would do again.

"I remember the first day that nobody had told us in PT that he had been working on walking. we were all in his room and I heard giggling outside and I'm like ah Curty is back and then my husbands like oh my gosh he's walking and we all were just amazed," Kirsten said.

Now a few months after the November accident, the boy, refusing to believe he'd never walk again is doing everything like everybody else.

"Definitely goes to say with the children that they are so resilient and they just fight through everything. He wasn't going to be okay with being in a wheelchair the rest of his life so he pushed it hard," Kirsten said.

A miracle with no explanations as to why...

A fighter with big dreams and no limits is ready to get back on the soccer field and help out on the family farm, with hopes of eventually taking it over.

--KEYC News 12

