Students Prepare and Serve Healthy Lunch

Students in St. James public schools are learning a lot more about healthy meals because they have to cook them.

Students in their 10th–grade health class had a special project—to plan, prepare, and serve a healthy lunch.

These students are learning not only about nutrition, meal planning, and budgeting, but they also get to prepare the meal with the food service staff.



"It's been a really empowering project for the kids. Eye opening, because not all of them realize there's a lot of rules when it comes to school food service. And we just feel like we're really fortunate to allow our students to work with really high level professional food service people," Steve Chapin, one of the health educators said.



Many of the students said it was a fun project, and they'd want to do it again! The innovative program even helped the students think of new career ideas like nutritionist or food service management.



"Trying it, like seeing what they do and how they do it," Kaitlyn Urban, one of the tenth grade health class students said.



The students cooked and served 20 different dishes over the span of a few months. The dish the served on their last day was spaghetti tacos, from the show I–Carly.