Bigby is Pick of the Litter

This week's pick of the liter is 5 year old Bigby!

Bigby is F–I–V positive... which is H–I–V in cats.

He likes to be the ONLY cat.. doesn't like other cats or dogs.

Bigby was a city stray, but he loves people, computers, belly rubs and sitting on people's laps.

And of course—he will try to eat whatever you're eating!

If you would like to meet Bigby or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.