KEYC - Wear Red Day Raises Awareness For Heart Health

Wear Red Day Raises Awareness For Heart Health

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

Michelle Schull was just a young girl when she started experiencing heart disease symptoms.

"I started having symptoms like chest pain and I would faint. I would do things that normal 12 year old girls weren't experiencing," said Schull.

That's when she was diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

"Heart disease doesn't discriminate and it's something that people need to be aware of regardless of weight, age, gender and even really lifestyle," said Schull.

That's why Schull and her WSYWIG staff are wearing red Friday to raise awareness for women's heart health.

"We're selling $10 smoothies and all proceeds go to the American Heart Association. It's just a conversation starter. Maybe people who aren't thinking about their heart health are inspired to check out their blood pressure or get things looked at in a way that maybe they wouldn't have thought before," said Schull.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. But, one cardiologist says a lot of women don't recognize the warning signs.

"They're more likely to have some atypical symptoms, or what's been called atypical in the past. They may present shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, or sweating. Any time they notice symptoms that are a little bit different; those are things to pay attention to," said Dr. John Haley, Cardiologist with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. 

While heart disease can affect people of all ages and genders, there are still some preventative measures you can take.

"If you're a smoker, try to stop smoking. This is a wonderful month to take the initiative to say, 'okay, this is the month I'm going to stop smoking.' If you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes being treated for that. Exercise regularly and try to get your weight to your ideal weight," said Haley

If you didn't get the memo to wear red today, don't worry, you can still donate to the American Heart Association by clicking here

--KEYC News 12.


  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:44:44 GMT

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

  • THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:59:43 GMT

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them