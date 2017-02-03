Wear Red Day Raises Awareness For Heart Health

Michelle Schull was just a young girl when she started experiencing heart disease symptoms.



"I started having symptoms like chest pain and I would faint. I would do things that normal 12 year old girls weren't experiencing," said Schull.



That's when she was diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

"Heart disease doesn't discriminate and it's something that people need to be aware of regardless of weight, age, gender and even really lifestyle," said Schull.



That's why Schull and her WSYWIG staff are wearing red Friday to raise awareness for women's heart health.



"We're selling $10 smoothies and all proceeds go to the American Heart Association. It's just a conversation starter. Maybe people who aren't thinking about their heart health are inspired to check out their blood pressure or get things looked at in a way that maybe they wouldn't have thought before," said Schull.



According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. But, one cardiologist says a lot of women don't recognize the warning signs.



"They're more likely to have some atypical symptoms, or what's been called atypical in the past. They may present shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, or sweating. Any time they notice symptoms that are a little bit different; those are things to pay attention to," said Dr. John Haley, Cardiologist with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.



While heart disease can affect people of all ages and genders, there are still some preventative measures you can take.



"If you're a smoker, try to stop smoking. This is a wonderful month to take the initiative to say, 'okay, this is the month I'm going to stop smoking.' If you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes being treated for that. Exercise regularly and try to get your weight to your ideal weight," said Haley



If you didn't get the memo to wear red today, don't worry, you can still donate to the American Heart Association by clicking here.

