Teacher Shortage Across State

The Minnesota Department of Education is reporting a drop in the number of teachers across the state.



According to the report, the number of teachers leaving their positions has increased nearly 50% over the past few years, with a decline in the number of people applying for education jobs.

This is making recruitment more difficult in area public schools.



"Our candidate pools have been down in the recent years. We're noticing that particularly in special areas such as special education, early childhood education and science and math," said Director of Human Resources with Mankato Area Public Schools Eric Hudspith



School officials say they are enhancing recruitment efforts through social media and job fairs.

The report says that low salaries for teachers are considered one of the biggest barriers in hiring licensed candidates, but the Minnesota Department of Education is urging policymakers to address this issue this legislative season.

--KEYC News 12