Mankato East Loyola Boys Hockey Skates to 5-5 Tie With Mound Westonka

The Mankato East Loyola boys hockey team is tough to beat on their home ice this year.

The Cougars were 8-1 at All Seasons Arena, looking to make it 9-1 against visiting Mound Westonka on Friday.

The Cougars scored four times in the first period, but the Whitehawks come back to push it to overtime, and it would end in a 5-all tie.