Red Wing Girls Take Advantage of Karge's Absence From Mankato East Lineup

The Mankato East girls basketball team hosted Red Wing on Friday night, but the Cougars would have to go without leading scorer Shayla Karge who was out ill. The Wingers would take advantage of the Cougars' missing star as they opened up a 20 point lead in the first half. Natalie Schisel picked up for some of the Karge void, scoring 13 points to lead Mankato East, but Red Wing leaves with the 59-36 victory.