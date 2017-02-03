Maverick Women Fall To Bulldogs

It was a bittersweet day on the campus of MSU as the Minnesota Vikings wrapped-up their 52nd and final training camp in Mankato.
"I was excited, it's been a while, and obviously that was my first time practicing with my new team so there's a lot of emotions there. A majority of it is just being excited to be back on the field."
The Minnesota Vikings have activated running back Latavius Murray from the physically unable to perform list.
In all three seasons, Zimmer's called the shots on the defense, that is until emergency eye surgery last November forced him to miss the Dallas game.
Blakeslee Stadium was buzzing Saturday night with fans filling bleachers to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the team's annual evening practice. After coming to Mankato nearly two weeks ago the squad's getting a feel for game time situations ahead of their first preseason game coming up on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. And more than 10 thousand of the purple and gold faithful filed in to the Blake to get a peek at this year's team. "Everyone always gets up ...
The Minnesota Vikings have stayed busy this training camp and for the third time they've locked up another big piece of their defense.
Those playing for a chance to crack an NFL roster this season at Vikings training camp have some extra time to display their talents, with just one roster cut down date coming after the preseason. "I like it, I think it gives a lot of other guys more chances to be evaluated with that fourth preseason game, it'll be harder with Rick on the waivers when everything happens, but it's good for the players, they get a chance not to just show in a couple games, but all four,"...
