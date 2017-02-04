Big Bobber Contest Reels In Thousands Of Fisherman

More than 1,000 anglers are breaking the ice at Madison Lake Saturday for the eighth annual Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest.



The event, hosted by MSU Athletics, invites fishermen of all ages and skills to compete to catch the biggest fish, all while raising money to fund student athlete scholarships.



"This was an opportunity to do something in the off season and cater to a different crowd to help support Mavericks Athletics. In the 8 year existence of the Big Bobber Ice Fishing Event, we've raised close to $400,000, which would fund roughly 25 scholarships for Maverick Student Athletes," MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman.



But Maverick athletes aren't the only ones benefiting from the competition, fishermen attending also have a chance at some big prizes.

"I'm looking to win the prize, the big prize, $2,500," said Big Bobber Participant Darryl Hicks.



The first big fish of the day weighed in at 3.41 pounds.

"My dad put down the fishing pole and when he pulled it back up, it was a hard fish to pull up. Now we're in first place," said Participant Quincy Randall.



The top 50 heaviest fish land prizes, all of which are donated by sponsors, including Leinenkugel's and The Landing.

But whether fishermen came out to compete or just enjoy the day fishing with some good company.. all fishermen got the full Minnesotan experience.



"You just have to tell your mind that it's warm somewhere in the world and you have to go there in your mind. But it's not here," said Hicks.



The total amount raised will be pooled later this week.

