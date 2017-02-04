Polar Plunge Helps Special Olympics for 11th Year

The Nicollet County Sheriff's office teamed up with multiple other law enforcement agencies to have the Polar Plunge.

"This is for Special Olympics, so it's a good thing for a good cause," a spectator said.



On Saturday, police, sheriff's, fire fighters, and other forms of law enforcement came out to support the Special Olympics right here in our community.



"I do, I have every year, this will be my 11th time," Sheriff Dave Lange said. This is the 11th year the Nicollet County Sheriffs office has hosted the Polar Plunge in St. Peter with other law enforcement agencies. About 400 people took the plunge for the Special Olympics. Last year, they raised more than 100 thousand dollars for the cause, and this year they were hoping to raise even more! And, luckily, it wasn't too bad jumping into a freezing lake!



"Little windy, but it's definitely not the coldest that we've ever done it. So, the sun's out so that helps a lot," Katelyn Kasper, Special Olympics captain for the Wizards team said.



And the money raised will go to help athletes like Shayna and Leilani, sisters who compete in the Special Olympics themselves.

And the best part for some, is "making new friends," Shayna said.



For them, it's about so much more than being able to compete in sports... it's a sign that they have support from not only teammates, but the whole community.



"It's just like a lot of people and yeah, it means a lot to me," Leilani said.



And for some, that's the best part of the polar plunge... But of course, there's something else that will warm your heart too.



"Getting out of the water!" Lange said.