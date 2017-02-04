UPDATE: Car Goes Through Local Halal Meat and Grocery Store

At about 6 on Saturday morning, Mankato Public Safety received a call saying a vehicle had backed into the Minnesota Halal Meat and Grocery store on Riverfront Drive. According to the report, the vehicle fled the scene and a witness followed. Officials say they caught up shortly and arrested Asad Ahmad Farah, 32, for DUI and other charges. Police officials say Farah failed a sobriety test on the scene and declined to take any other tests at the time. According to police, Farah was not injured. The vehicle is a 2004 KIA spectra.

At around 6:40, the owner Mahamed Noor received a phone call saying the security system had been breached.

Police told Noor a vehicle drove through the storefront window.

Even though Noor says this won't be a cheap fix, he has seen a lot of support come out from the community.



"Yeah, I was so excited when I see a lot of friends and community members coming and showing their sympathy, and empathy, and love, and unity," Noor said.



The hearts on the wood panel are from the staff of The Coffee Hag, which is right across the street. Noor told us the officers do have a suspect in custody. We reached out for a comment from Mankato police and have not heard back.