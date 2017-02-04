First Moonball Tournament at MSU Campus

The Gamma Phi Beta chapter at Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted their first annual Moonball tournament. The event is a fun volleyball tournament. All of their national chapters are having a Moonball event. There were 12 teams signed up to complete. All the proceeds go to the local Y–W–C–A Mankato's Girls on the Run program.





"Coach them once a week, like life lesions, like bulling, peer–pressure, and then we also tie in a workout activity. Preparing them for a 5K, that we'll run with them, be running buddies, work at the event. So it's been a really rewarding experience for us," Haley Severson, a sister, said.

They even had a Girls on the Run participant at the event, so those who participated in the volleyball tournament could see who the proceeds are directly going to.