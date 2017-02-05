KEYC - Indoor Duathlon Stirs Friendly Competition

Indoor Duathlon Stirs Friendly Competition

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but that's not stopping some from getting off the couch for a few hours to compete in MSU's indoor duathlon.

"It's kind of fun Super Bowl Sunday morning because people think of all the food they're going to eat in the afternoon, so they can get an hour workout in in the morning," said Program Coordinator Carly Hopper.

And participants have the same motivation. "I wanted to put in a good workout and have a little competition before the Super Bowl and before I eat some good snacks," said Participant Callie Alman.

Fourteen participants from around the community joined Alman to take on the challenge.

"It's starts with a 20 minute treadmill, then a 20 minute bike and a 20 minute treadmill again. It's to see the distance you can accumulate in a total of 60 minutes," said Hopper.

Participants say it's not so much about going the farthest distance, but reaching personal goals.

"There's definitely a little competitive feel but it's never like I have to train so hard so I can beat everyone. It's a good encouraging atmosphere to be in," said Alman.

MSU hosts the event each year, open to both students and community members.

"It's something fun for our students and it also brings people from the community in here to our facilities," said Hopper.

And many familiar faces return year after year to go a little farther than the last.

"I want to hit 4.5 miles but that's pushing it for me. And biking I'd like to hit maybe 10 miles," said Alman.

But whether or not you reach the most miles, each competitor walks away with a prize.

"Everyone receives a medal because it's kind of nice to get something shiny when you put in effort," said Hopper.

If you missed the workout this morning, MSU will hold a Sprint Triathlon in the spring. For details on how to sign up for the upcoming triathlon, click here.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  