Indoor Duathlon Stirs Friendly Competition

It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but that's not stopping some from getting off the couch for a few hours to compete in MSU's indoor duathlon.



"It's kind of fun Super Bowl Sunday morning because people think of all the food they're going to eat in the afternoon, so they can get an hour workout in in the morning," said Program Coordinator Carly Hopper.



And participants have the same motivation. "I wanted to put in a good workout and have a little competition before the Super Bowl and before I eat some good snacks," said Participant Callie Alman.



Fourteen participants from around the community joined Alman to take on the challenge.



"It's starts with a 20 minute treadmill, then a 20 minute bike and a 20 minute treadmill again. It's to see the distance you can accumulate in a total of 60 minutes," said Hopper.



Participants say it's not so much about going the farthest distance, but reaching personal goals.



"There's definitely a little competitive feel but it's never like I have to train so hard so I can beat everyone. It's a good encouraging atmosphere to be in," said Alman.



MSU hosts the event each year, open to both students and community members.



"It's something fun for our students and it also brings people from the community in here to our facilities," said Hopper.



And many familiar faces return year after year to go a little farther than the last.



"I want to hit 4.5 miles but that's pushing it for me. And biking I'd like to hit maybe 10 miles," said Alman.



But whether or not you reach the most miles, each competitor walks away with a prize.



"Everyone receives a medal because it's kind of nice to get something shiny when you put in effort," said Hopper.



If you missed the workout this morning, MSU will hold a Sprint Triathlon in the spring. For details on how to sign up for the upcoming triathlon, click here.