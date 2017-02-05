Bowling Tournament Highlights Inclusion

Sophomores of St. Clair Public Schools paired up with individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities.



It took a whole year to plan "Inclusion," the event that had more than 125 bowlers come out and enjoy the sport together.



"It's extremely important to have everybody included. And this is just one opportunity to have some people who maybe don't have other opportunities to get into bowling where everybody can have fun, and hopefully get a strike," Tim Ray, Computer Technology Solutions CEO and President said. For sponsors like Computer Technology Solutions and the Elks Lodge in Mankato, it was a perfect fit to help fund an event that brought together people with disabilities and those who don't.



"Oh, I think it's invaluable where we recognize everyone in this county, no matter what their situation is or what they have in their life. You have to take care of the people you live with," Dave Norris, incoming Elks E.R said. Mike Gottberg, who was a main organizer of the event, says it meant the world. Because of generous donations through many sponsors, all 125 bowlers were able to bowl for free...even the volunteers— and speaks volumes about the Southern Minnesota community.



"The single greatest gift that they can give is of themselves and of their time. It's nice to be able give millions of dollars, if you can, but sometimes just being there for someone will make the world of a difference for that person," Gottberg said. Making a difference for people who face adversity every day. And for many, the bowling tournament was a symbol that maybe someday, everyone can be included.



"You see, like all these people coming together as one and uniting, and it's like you're brothers and sisters basically and it's like one big team," Scephanie St. John, a member of the St. Peter Phoenix team said.



The head coach of the Sibley Sonics bowling team, which competes in the Special Olympics says the game isn't even the best part.

"The athletes, that is, it's fun watching the athletes. The athletes are the best in the world," Ray Farniok, said.

As Gottberg says, inclusion is where the real world and people meet to create a better today, and a bright future for all.



"Go up and talk to them, they are a human being. They like to be treated just the way you want to be treated. And you may find you will have a friend for life just by having someone say hello," Gottberg said.



"But I've talked to a half dozen people and it's all smiles. Just all smiles," Norris said.