Traditional and Non-traditional Super Bowl Parties

Super Bowl 51 was a success, and it's tradition for many...enjoying the game out on the town! Those at American Bar on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato say they had a lot of fun promotions to get people in the door. They had a $2 Super–bowl Party with games and prizes throughout the night. Those at American Bar say even though the two teams competing weren't from around here, they still had a good crowd.

"I know there's fans everywhere for every team so I don't think it was too terribly hard for us to bring people in," Amanda Weckwerth, an American Bar employee said.





If you're maybe not into football that much, the ladies at Ultra Beach in Waseca held an un–superbowl party spa event! Ladies treated themselves to pajamas, massages and even a sauna experience. And many of the ladies enjoying the event say they've looked forward to Superbowl Sunday for a completely different reason!



"The pampering and the relaxing, you know, when you're stressed out, come here and you like, totally get relaxed," Amy Dearborn, a spa goer said.