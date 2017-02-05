Jonathan Zierdt Fights Cancer To Help All

Cancer is hard.

"It took my opinion of being invincible away from me," Jonathan Zierdt said.

For three years now, it's a truth Jonathan Zierdt has lived with every day.

He said, "I looked at a picture maybe a month ago and for the first time I'd seen how much I'd aged in three years. Honestly, I think it's the chemo that aged me the most."

But he's still Jonathan.

"I can out work the cancer. I can be more persistent than it can be...It's game time," he said.



To document even a snapshot of Jonathan's journey, it's tempting to put a GoPro camera on him.

"People will say to me all the time 'you look good I'm like "what did you expect?"



Just imagine that GoPro....his suit's pocket square is seen from above. In his office, he's got a standing desk and often he's hitting the pavement going from meeting to meeting.... and a lot of what he's seeing......all the people all the time who are genuinely in awe of how good he looks through his cancer battle.



"Sometimes the appearance, the performance mechanisms, they kick in and I go, but, boy, I don't feel well a lot. But at my worst I'm usually at home. During my chemo I had the bubble weeks. But I'm buoyed by my opportunities to work," Jonathan said.

And he works hard. He affects lives, making sure the right people get the services the American Cancer Society and local businesses have teamed up to provide to cancer patients and their families.

Cancer survivor Sandy Claussen said, "The amount of stress that was taken off our shoulders."



Sandy Claussen from Winthrop was diagnosed in November with a cancerous growth in her left calf...

She needed 25 rounds of radiation here at Andreas Cancer Center in Mankato.

"The amount of stress that was taken off our shoulders," Claussen said, "I don't want to call it a vacation because it was cancer treatment, but that's almost what it felt like."



For her and her husband, two weeks in the AmericInn and then three weeks in the CountryInn and Suites...all free and done with love...part of the American Cancer Society's Hotel Partner Program.



"All the greetings, all the hugs when we left and in such a short amount of time. It's wonderful to find support like that among people," Sandy said.

That bell prominently placed outside the cancer center...she rang it to claps from all those in earshot...

Sandy said, "I know my journey continues."

A milestone....and a mission.



So when the bills come and the treatments or surgeries continue and life goes on...something as simple as a hotel stay is one less thing for patients and their families to worry about. Cancer is hard and Jonathan is fighting that battle for all of us.

Jonathan said, "I'm not done."



Last Tuesday, Jonathan was back in the pool, something he's been not doing while a cracked rib heals.

His newest stress in his fight of aggressive prostate cancer..His PSA went from .1 to .2, in effect doubling. It could rise enough to require more chemotherapy...A question that won't be revisited for another month. So for now, he waits and strives to be what he calls "Fully Alive".

As for Sandy Claussen, later this month she'll have another surgery to remove more tissue in the area where the mass was situated.



If you or someone you know is battling cancer and you need help you can call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. You'll be connected with local, state and national services 24 hours a day.