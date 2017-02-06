Redwood Falls Man Killed In Fatal Collision

A 46-year-old Redwood Falls man is killed in a crash early this morning in Renville County.

According to the State Patrol, a southbound semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Daryl Erickson, of Willmar, and a northbound vehicle driven by Todd Serbus, of Redwood Falls, collided on Highway 71.

Serbus was transported to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Patrol says Serbus was not wearing his seat belt.

Erickson suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.