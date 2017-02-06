KEYC - Hometown Business Connection: Patterson's Diamond Center

Hometown Business Connection: Patterson's Diamond Center

MANKATO, Minn. -

From humble beginnings...

Patterson's Diamond Center Owner Kevin Patterson said, "My father was in the war, and came out of the war and went to watchmaking school and that's what started it. Got hired in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota and one thing led to another. He bought out that jewelry store, he bought out one in New Ulm and then ventured into Mankato."

To a shining example of a successful, family owned business Patterson's Diamond Center has found it's niche.

Patterson said, "We have a unique situation in that we manufacture a lot of our own products. Do a lot of custom designing. Obviously, margins are better when you do that."

Patterson's has two locations; they opened in New Ulm in 1965 and in Mankato in 1978.

His daughter helps him lead the Mankato store on Madison Ave., his brother and business partner runs the New Ulm store where his son in charge of manufacturing.

Customer Service, he says, is behind the family's longevity in the market.

Patterson said, "Where the consumer is these days is everybody wants something unique, want things original, especially the young people, bridal for example. If there is they have an image that they want we can produce it from a picture or a concept to castings to stone setting to the finished product, we do it all."

