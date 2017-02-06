MSU Students To Hold Vigil Of Solidarity In Response To Trump Travel Ban

In response to a travel ban, along with a series of executive orders by President Trump, MSU students are planning to come together in support of Muslim immigrants and refugees.

MSU students are planning a Vigil of Solidarity for this Wednesday night.

Organizers say the event is in light of executive orders announced recently, including the building of a wall along the U.S. Mexico Border and formalizing a ban on Muslim immigrants and refugees.

In an effort to reaffirm that racism and hate won't be tolerated at MSU, organizers say they'll stand in solidarity with all Muslim and refugee students and faculty in the greater community.

The candlelight vigil begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8 at the CSU mall area and will include remarks from faculty, students and community members.