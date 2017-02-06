Sen. Frentz Introduces Legislation For Mankato, North Mankato Local Sales Tax Extension

Progress is being made in an effort to extend the local option sales tax in Mankato and North Mankato.

Senator Nick Frentz introduced legislation today to extend the half-cent sales tax.

Both Mankato and North Mankato received a resounding yes from voters on the referendum this past fall, seeing 72% support in Mankato and 73% support in North Mankato, .but the extension can't move forward without legislative approval.

Frentz's bill would utilize sales tax extension revenues by funding improvements to regional parks, trails, and athletic facilities.

It would also help fund senior and supportive housing projects, flood control systems, and emergency communications.