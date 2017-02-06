Mankato Fire Rescues One Person From Morning Fire

Mankato firefighters respond to a house fire this morning near Sibley Park.

Crews responded to a call of smoke billowing from a home in Mankato around 10:30 this morning.

The home was at 424 Carney Avenue.

There was smoke seen coming from the second story of the home.

Firefighters rescued one victim from the second floor.

There were two people inside at the time of the fire, but one person was trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued that victim from the second floor.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson "The initial crew made entry through the front door. They encountered a lot of heat and they weren't able to get up the stairs and that's when the second floor was laddered."

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Bengtson says it is too early to determine a cause of the fire.

