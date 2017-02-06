KEYC - Trial Date Set For Kolstad Family Civil Suit

Trial Date Set For Kolstad Family Civil Suit

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Connect

A trial date is set for the civil suit filed by the family of Isaac Kolstad.

The lawsuit is against the parties involved in a fight that took place in downtown Mankato in May 2014, that left Kolstad with traumatic brain injury.

As of now, the civil case is scheduled to go to trial in January of next year.

That's after a scheduling hearing earlier this morning.

You may recall the suit alleges that Philip Nelson, Trevor Shelley, Blue Bricks Bar and South Street Saloon are all responsible for the injuries that Isaac Kolstad suffered.

In all, the family is asking a jury to award over $1 million in damages.

In the suit, the claim says Isaac suffered severe physical, emotional and financial damages.

A jury, to be selected from residents of Blue Earth County, will decide how much in damages, if any, the Kolstads will receive.

They are also asking a jury for excess of $50,000 each to Isaac's parents, two daughters, brother and sister.

It claims they all suffered damages as a result of Isaac's injuries.

The suit also alleges two Mankato bars, Blue Bricks and the South Street Saloon, caused damages of over $50,000 for allegedly selling alcohol to Philip Nelson who was underage at the time.

But it will be up to the jury to decide if or how much.

Ken White says, "There's no amount of money that will ever be able to compensate for what happened to him. With all the clients I've had none of them had said that if they knew they were getting this amount of money before they got injured would say, yes I wish I got injured."

The jury could award any amount in this case.

The trial could last for about two weeks.

Back in the criminal proceedings, Trevor Shelley was sentenced for first degree assault and served 150 days in jail.

Philip Nelson pleaded guilty to fifth degree assault and 100 hours of community service.

-KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  