Trial Date Set For Kolstad Family Civil Suit

A trial date is set for the civil suit filed by the family of Isaac Kolstad.

The lawsuit is against the parties involved in a fight that took place in downtown Mankato in May 2014, that left Kolstad with traumatic brain injury.

As of now, the civil case is scheduled to go to trial in January of next year.

That's after a scheduling hearing earlier this morning.

You may recall the suit alleges that Philip Nelson, Trevor Shelley, Blue Bricks Bar and South Street Saloon are all responsible for the injuries that Isaac Kolstad suffered.

In all, the family is asking a jury to award over $1 million in damages.

In the suit, the claim says Isaac suffered severe physical, emotional and financial damages.

A jury, to be selected from residents of Blue Earth County, will decide how much in damages, if any, the Kolstads will receive.

They are also asking a jury for excess of $50,000 each to Isaac's parents, two daughters, brother and sister.

It claims they all suffered damages as a result of Isaac's injuries.

The suit also alleges two Mankato bars, Blue Bricks and the South Street Saloon, caused damages of over $50,000 for allegedly selling alcohol to Philip Nelson who was underage at the time.

But it will be up to the jury to decide if or how much.

Ken White says, "There's no amount of money that will ever be able to compensate for what happened to him. With all the clients I've had none of them had said that if they knew they were getting this amount of money before they got injured would say, yes I wish I got injured."

The jury could award any amount in this case.

The trial could last for about two weeks.

Back in the criminal proceedings, Trevor Shelley was sentenced for first degree assault and served 150 days in jail.

Philip Nelson pleaded guilty to fifth degree assault and 100 hours of community service.

