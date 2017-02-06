Two Rescued From Duplex Fire in Mankato

A duplex broke out in flames Monday morning, leading to a 68-year–old man and a 45-year–old woman to be rescued from the home. The woman had to be rescued from the second story of the home.



At around 10:30 Monday morning, firefighters and first responders received a call about a house with smoke billowing out of the windows.



"First on the way here we got reports that there were two people inside. One was unable to get out on their own. When we arrived, our firefighters did a fantastic job of making access and rescuing the second person on the second floor," Jeff Bengtson, Dep. Dir. of the Mankato Fire Department said.



Neighbors say an older man lives on the left side of the duplex and his daughter usually comes to help take care of him.



"Yep, that's why she was staying here. She usually only comes by maybe twice a week, but she's been here for about two weeks now and it's because she just got knee surgery," Cassandra Theissen said. Theissen lives on the right side of the duplex.



A 45-year-old woman was retrieved from the second floor, and firefighters worked hard to get the individual down the ladders.



"We were just trying to get somebody out and get them in the hands of the paramedic as soon as we could," Bengtson said. Bengtson says crews were able to contain the flames to the half of the duplex they believe the fire originated in.

Theissen describes the moment she found out the building was on fire.



"I heard a bunch of racket from the next door neighbor, and I didn't really know what was going on, I heard some door slamming and stuff and then I heard the alarms going off, the smoke detectors, and then all a sudden, about five minutes after those went off, I seen smoke come through my vents and it filled up my house, so I grabbed my daughter and everything I could from my purse and her belongings that I needed right at that moment and we just left the house right away," Theissen said.



Theissen and her young daughter were able to get out of the building unharmed. She says all of their belongings are still in the home, but she says it could have been worse.



"It's scary, my heart's still beating, it's, I don't know, I'm just worried about everything but as long as me and my daughter are OK, that's all that really matters," Theissen said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but damages are estimated to be about $70,000.