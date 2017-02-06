Golden Valley UPS Store Owner Returns Misplaced Package

The owner of a UPS Store in Golden Valley has found the intended recipient of a package that has been misplaced for four years.

The package ended up at Randy Holst's UPS store after several failed attempts to deliver it. The box contained a framed military flag, spent shell casings, newspaper clippings and other mementos.

The name of veteran Carl Burnett Burchell was on several items in the box. Holst called the Department of Veterans Affairs for possible information about the man. When the VA couldn't help, he took his search to the internet.

Holst sent more than 40 Facebook messages to people with potential ties to the veteran before he reached Tim Burchell's wife on Facebook last month.

Burchell confirmed that the items belonged to his deceased father, and Holst immediately sent him the package.

-KEYC News 12