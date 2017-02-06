KEYC - Trying To Claim A Deduction

Trying To Claim A Deduction

MANKATO, Minn. -

In Minnesota, a winter coat and snow blower might be needed, but trying to deduct it when filing taxes as a moving expense... you're out of luck.

Taxpayers are starting to get their documents in order to determine how much Uncle Sam will refund them or how big of a check they have to cut to the IRS.

Clifton Larson Allen Principal Jeff Lang said, "Deductions are vital, every taxpayer in the United States is entitled to pay the least amount of taxes within in the law and deductions go a long way towards minimizing those taxes."

But sometimes, what people try to claim can be a little... strange.

Land said, "A farmer who wanted to deduct their speed boat; I've had another, a landlord who wanted to deduct all their furniture in their home. You might not believe this, but pets come up quite often, people want to try to deduct their pets or their pet supplies."

But it doesn't stop there.

According to the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants, their members say they've had clients who've tried to write off a graduation party as a business expense to donating a chainsaw to a children's hospital.

Lang says it's best to check with a CPA before you file your taxes to see which deductions you qualify for and which ones simply don't exist.

Lang said, "Sometimes the lines get a little grey there but based on our knowledge of the tax code, we work through that with our clients and come to the right answer."

Lang says unqualified deductions could catch the attention of the IRS, especially if they're large enough.

