Free Help For Filing Taxes

Tax season is in full swing, but for many, paying for a tax preparer is out of reach.

MVAC is one of the several places in southern Minnesota offering free tax services.

To qualify, it's an income of $32,000 and less for singles... and S54,600 or below for families.

The service is offered Wednesday and Saturday by appointment at MVAC, using volunteers from South Central College.

MVAC Tax Site Coordinator Bryan Wheeler said, "On average, tax returns cost $150 to 300 to have done. A lot of the people that come here just simply can't afford that, so we eliminate all that cost that they have to think about coming up with and we do it for free."

MVAC also offers help for non–English speakers.

To schedule an appointment, call 507-345-6822.

For other locations, visit http://www.revenue.state.mn.us/individuals/individ_income/Pages/Free_Tax_Preparation_Sites.aspx or http://minnesota.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0f7fd4f573444b668ca613587557571a

--KEYC News 12