DNR Proposes License Fee Hike to Hunt and Fish

The license cost for hunting and fishing might go up in Minnesota.

The DNR is proposing a fee increase.

The reason is that, the primary fund that pays for the Minnesota's DNR fish and wildlife management is in decline.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the Game and Fish Fund is expected to slip into a deficit starting in 2019. The DNR says to maintain the fund’s basic level of services, Governor Mark Dayton's budget proposes adjustments to fishing and deer-hunting license fees. Under this plan, the DNR says a resident annual fishing license would be adjusted by $3 (from $22 to $25), while a nonresident annual fishing license would be adjusted by $6 (from $45 to $51). A resident deer hunting license would increase from $30 to $34; a nonresident deer hunting license would increase from $165 to $185.

Those license dollars go directly to area fisheries offices, wildlife offices, enforcement offices and habitat management and fishery operations.

"We're still on the bottom end of the Midwest as far as license value,” said Joe Stangel, Area Wildlife Supervisor with the Minnesota DNR, “We've tried to keep the licenses very affordable so they're not a barrier for new people learning to hunt and fish, but from time to time we do need these adjustments to help keep our budget in the game and fish in the positive."

To learn more, or ask questions about the proposed license fee increase, a public input meeting will be held at the Snell Motors Community Center in Mankato on Tuesday, February 7 at 7PM.