Prep Athlete: Meleah Reinhart

Meleah Reinhart is leading the New Ulm Eagles to an impressive start this season, and the senior guard is averaging around 28 points per game.



“She has spent a ton of time in the gym probably since the days I was coaching boys in St. James, and she was four or five years old, and she’s just always been a gym rat,” said Dan Reinhart, New Ulm Head Coach.

Reinhart does a little bit of everything out on the floor…can knock down shots from beyond the arc, or take it inside.



“My shooting has been better, and finishing more off the dribble, and free throw percentage has been great so far, and just making shots,” said Reinhart, Prep Athlete.

“Shooting an extremely high percentage from two and three so she’s having an outstanding year,” said Dan.

While it’s all coming together in her final campaign as an Eagle….the senior’s tallied more than 1500 points throughout her career….helping turn around the basketball program.

“Back five or six years ago, six years ago we were in the middle of a losing streak of 50 some games so the program has come a long ways.”

“All the hard work we’ve put in since I was a freshman since my dad started coaching, seeing how much we’ve improved, it’s been awesome and knowing that we are where we are now, it’s great,” said Meleah.

And her basketball won’t be done after this season…Reinhart plans to play at Southwest Minnesota State University..

“I’m really going to be bummed once the season is over, but knowing I’m going to be able to play next year is cool, and it’s kind of comforting in a way,” said Meleah.

Her ability to score and lead by example is why Reinhart is this week’s KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.