Iowa GOP Lawmakers Push Ahead With Education Funding Bill

The Iowa Legislature is pushing ahead with its plans to vote on a K-12 education spending bill that school officials say will result in larger classroom sizes and other district-level shortfalls.

A group that included school board members, parents and students gathered at the Capitol Monday in opposition to the legislation, which adds about $40 million to a roughly $3 billion education budget.

The Republican-led House was scheduled to vote on the bill late Monday, and party leaders support it. The GOP-majority Senate voted for the legislation Thursday.

Gov. Terry Branstad proposed spending about $78 million more on K-12 education, a point that Democrats have highlighted amid their opposition to the GOP plan.

-KEYC News 12