Adams Street Expansion Targeted For May 1st Start

The Mankato City Council revisits the proposed extension of Adams Street out to County Road 12.



The total cost for the Adams Street Project approaches six million dollars, with a wide array of funding sources, including state and federal funding, abatement bonds from the Walmart distribution center, among others.



"$400,000 is coming from special assessments to the Roosevelt property, part of a subdivision agreement signed earlier. Then there's Eagle Lake's $565,000 share to replace the forest main," Mankato community development director Paul Vogel said.



Also discussed was the median situation in between the 22 and Haefner roundabouts. Businesses were concerned about being cut off to would-be eastbound diners. While the council initially shared that skepticism, it appears after the potential stacking traffic problem was further explained, they'd be toward a full median on that stretch of road.

If all goes according to plan, the city would like construction to begin on May first.

For the first three months, the project would focus on the extension east.

Phase 2, which would be the roundabout at Haefner and Adams, would begin July 31st.

The city hopes to have the major parts of construction finished by September 1st.

