Belle Plaine City Council Votes To Restore Cross On Military Memorial

The Belle Plaine City Council approved a proposal for a free-speech zone within the memorial park last night, meaning the cross can be put back on the memorial.

The memorial was donated by a Belle Plaine veteran and installed in the city park this past summer. That followed with a complaint from a citizen and a threat of a lawsuit from the freedom from religion foundation claiming the memorial sent a message that the government only cares about the death of christian soldiers, prompting the city to remove the cross from the display last month.

Others disagree, saying it's not a religious statement, and they've even put up crosses in their front yards to show their support.

One Belle Plaine resident said, "it sets it up so we can have something to memorialize our fallen but it also gives others a chance to memorialize theirs as well. It doesn't matter if you're Jewish, if you're Muslim, we're all Americans fighting this war together."

The city council passed the motion with a 3 to 2 vote.