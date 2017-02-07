Iowa Officials Won't Put Warning Sign Near Site Of Fatal Fall

Officials say they won't erect warning signs near an Iowa park overlook where a man fell 60 feet to his death on New Year's Day.

Sixty-three-year-old Dan Carlile, of Ames, fell after losing his footing near Lost Lake Trail at Ledges State Park south of Boone.

His widow, Cheryl Carlile, says excess signage and railings would ruin the spot's beauty. But she says a single sign would make people think twice about getting too close to the edge of what's known as Solstice Rock, which overlooks the Des Moines River.

Iowa Natural Resources Department officials decided against any barriers or signs at the site.

Park manager Andy Bartlett says, "It's just too important of a cultural resource to do that."