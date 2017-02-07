Blue Earth County Adult Felonies Drop After Drug Sentencing Changes

Blue Earth County officials say a change in drug sentencing laws plays a big role in the decrease of felony cases from 2015 to 2016 in Blue Earth County.

Adult felonies dropped to about 720 from 813 in 2015.

County Attorney Pat McDermott says a law change classifying some drug offenses as gross misdemeanors from felonies shifted the severity but didn't decrease the amount of time it takes to work on those cases.

On the juvenile cases, the Attorney's office largely focuses on diversion efforts which can keep some of the cases out of court.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said, "Deal with the situations, make victims whole, those types of issues that we don't necessarily have a judge involved. If they don't comply, if they don't on diversion what they're supposed to, we can always bring them into court. This is a step prior to court to get to changing the behavior because essentially that's what we want to do."

Truancy numbers also went up significantly last year because the county added middle schools into the program this school year.

McDermott says it's a way get to some of these students who need intervention earlier.

