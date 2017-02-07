MIDDAY INTERVIEW: A Look Back At The Halloween Storm Of 1991

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is giving kids and adults the opportunity to learn about local history. Kids will be able to explore Blue Earth County's Natural History at this month's Young Historians event, where they'll be able to dig for history. The event takes place Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Next Thursday, February 16 is this month's History Bits & Bites, where the community is invited to hear from MnDOT representatives as they present on the upcoming charges to the Memorial Highway and what it means for the 600 trees planted in memory of local veterans. Cost is $5 for Adults.

In March, the Historical Society will host its annual meeting themed "Something Wicked This Way Comes: A Look Back at October 1991" KEYC News 12 Meteorologists Sara Knox and Tom Clements will give guests an inside look at the mighty Halloween blizzard that shook up the early 1900's by shattering records and impacting the entire upper Midwest. Both Sara and Tom will go into detail explaining the scientific set up and historical changes this power blizzard had on Minnesota. The event is open to the public and costs $5 for adults. It takes place Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Historical Society.

Saturdays in March, the Historical Society is offering an educational opportunity, where guests can take part in a genealogy class series. The classes cover topics, including wills, land records, online resources for family history and the basics in starting family history research. Cost is $8 per session or $20 for all three classes. The classes take place Saturdays, March 4, 11, and 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.