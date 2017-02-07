Voting on Cleveland Public School Bond Referendum

The community of Cleveland is voting on a new 18–million dollar bond referendum for the public school.



Back in May, the school district tried passing a 34–million dollar referendum but the community voted against it, saying it was too much money. The school did a survey to find what the community wants, and they hope they can now hit a happy medium by asking for 18 million.



"We wanted to do something about that and we think that the, we scaled back very nicely at 18 million and kept the pieces that we absolutely need and really listened to the feedback from our community members," Brian Phillips, Superintendent of Cleveland Public Schools said.

"We are full, we are full to the brim actually. We've transformed areas into classrooms that aren't really classrooms. But we're making do. But we are full and it's a good problem to have. And hopefully that with this new bond referendum we can keep moving forward," Scott Lusk, the K-12 principal said.



The 18–million dollar referendum would go towards adding new classrooms, security upgrades, technology upgrades, and a larger parking lot. The school has grown by 80 students in the last two years. The school is hoping the new space can help bring them up to speed with 21st century learning.

"And we're talking future programs such as agriculture, and in this area agriculture is huge. So down the road, you know I'm just really excited about 21 century learning that can happen if we do add these programs," Lusk said.



"On the ticket of the 18–million, is one of the projects we've identified for sure, was safety and security upgrades to the entire facility. Currently, right now we don't have state of the art security, we have people that watch doors, but we want to move to the next level," Phillips said.

Voting is open until 8 Tuesday night at the Cleveland City Hall. If you're unable to make it out to vote, you can contact Superintendent Brian Philips. His contact information is:

Phone: 507-391-5953

Email: Phillips.Brian@Cleveland.k12.MN.us