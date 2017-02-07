Thrive: Importance Of Hearing Check-Ups

Having a hearing disorder can sometimes go without notice because without a check-up individuals start to adapt.



"For hearing loss basically we try to look for signs people are saying what more often, families are starting to notice. There's more difficult hearing a lot of times it's more background noises that's a big symptom that people can't understand as well," Mankato Clinic Audiologist, Amanda Bohn said.



Diagnosing hearing loss begins with determining what the actual issue is before deciding what listen accessories or hearing devices should be used to pin point individual's needs.



"If it's more say like a conductive hearing loss it's something where the middle ears not there's something blocking the sound from going all the way through but the hearing center itself is working those are treatments you can go to the EMT for. If it's more of an inner ear that's where we consider more of a permanent loss so it's not that the hearing will ever come back. We just want to preserve the hearing that you do have so hearing devices will help kind of give you that amplification that volume that sound clarity that we're trying to gain back where the loss is but at the same time too once that damage is there there's no real solution for it to come back to normal," Bohn said.



Certain listening accessories and hearing devices are then assigned.

One way to prevent hearing damage is to control volumes when using ear buds.



"Make sure that people around you can't hear those or hear the music that's coming out of it so if that is a point make sure to turn it down. If you are listening to loud music it's good to wearing hearing protection or limit the amount of time you're listening to that noise," Bohn said.



Dr. Bohn says about one out of five teens and 1 out 3 adults after the age of 65 deal with the loss of hearing.

Adding that nearly 50 million Americans are diagnosed with hearing loss but only 25 percent of them actually do something about it.



