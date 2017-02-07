KEYC - Thrive: Importance Of Hearing Check-Ups

Thrive: Importance Of Hearing Check-Ups

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn -

Having a hearing disorder can sometimes go without notice because without a check-up individuals start to adapt.
 
"For hearing loss basically we try to look for signs people are saying what more often, families are starting to notice. There's more difficult hearing a lot of times it's more background noises that's a big symptom that people can't understand as well," Mankato Clinic Audiologist, Amanda Bohn said.
 
Diagnosing hearing loss begins with determining what the actual issue is before deciding what listen accessories or hearing devices should be used to pin point individual's needs.
 
"If it's more say like a conductive hearing loss it's something where the middle ears not there's something blocking the sound from going all the way through but the hearing center itself is working those are treatments you can go to the EMT for. If it's more of an inner ear that's where we consider more of a permanent loss so it's not that the hearing will ever come back. We just want to preserve the hearing that you do have so hearing devices will help kind of give you that amplification that volume that sound clarity that we're trying to gain back where the loss is but at the same time too once that damage is there there's no real solution for it to come back to normal," Bohn said.
 
Certain listening accessories and hearing devices are then assigned.
One way to prevent hearing damage is to control volumes when using ear buds.
 
"Make sure that people around you can't hear those or hear the music that's coming out of it so if that is a point make sure to turn it down. If you are listening to loud music it's good to wearing hearing protection or limit the amount of time you're listening to that noise," Bohn said.
 
Dr. Bohn says about one out of five teens and 1 out 3 adults after the age of 65 deal with the loss of hearing.
Adding that nearly 50 million Americans are diagnosed with hearing loss but only 25 percent of them actually do something about it.


For More tips go to KEYC.com/ Thrive.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  