Judge Says Pipeline Protest Lawsuit Unlikely to Succeed

A federal judge says Dakota Access pipeline opponents involved in a violent clash with police in North Dakota in November are unlikely to succeed in a lawsuit alleging excessive force and civil rights violations.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland didn't rule Tuesday on a request by law enforcement to dismiss the lawsuit. But he did deny an earlier request by pipeline opponents to bar police from using such things as chemical agents and water sprays to disperse crowds of protesters.

Hovland said those who filed the lawsuit "are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claims," that police used inappropriate force and violated the civil rights of protesters in the clash at a blockaded bridge.

Attorney for the protesters, Rachel Lederman, called Hovland's ruling "disturbing" and said she'll appeal.

-KEYC News 12