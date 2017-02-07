KEYC - Big Bobber Sees More Than 700 Participants

Big Bobber Sees More Than 700 Participants

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
The 2017 Humminbird Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest successfully continues on as one of Minnesota State Athletics' signature events.
 
The Big Bobber, which was held last Saturday on Madison Lake at The Landing Restaurant, featured approximately 700 participants with an additional 150 individuals as volunteers and spectators.

A total of 50 give-away prizes were doled out on top of 50 prizes for fish caught. Todd Lau, who landed a 4.5-lb. northern, captured the $2,500 top prize. Tina Morson captured the $1,000 cash prize for her 50th-place finish.

This was the eighth year Minnesota State held the event and the second year it's been held on Madison Lake.  

"The fishing was tremendous this year with four Northerns over four pounds and two more right at the two-three pound weight," said Big Bobber director Brittany Heinz. "We had approximately 125 fish that were caught total.  The proceeds from this event support Maverick athletic scholarships and we're extremely fortunate and grateful for the support from everyone who participated, along with Mark and Diane Bisch of The Landing, our volunteers and of course, our great sponsors."

Heinz added "We also need to thank the city of Madison Lake, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department, our title sponsor Humminbird, our presenting sponsor Leinenkugel's, Tom Brunz and Tom Davis – the two pro fisherman doing demonstrations, Take a Vet Fishing, and all of our other sponsors."

The 2018 Big Bobber is scheduled for Feb. 3.

-KEYC News 12

