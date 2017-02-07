9-1-1 Call Details Reported Madelia Home Invasion

We're now learning more about the 9–1–1 call that details the events surrounding an alleged home invasion in rural Madelia around 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

The 9–1–1 call lasted for about 45 minutes with long pauses...

But the transcript does show 65–year–old David Pettersen tells the dispatcher his version of what had happened.

He starts by saying he saw somebody on his roof crawling around.

Then soon after he says they were driving around in a car and that's when he tells the dispatcher he took out his gun and fired some shots.

As he tells the dispatcher about the vehicle, he then says he's not sure if he shot anybody or not.

Pettersen says they jumped off his balcony and he thought they broke their leg.

After a little more conversation and pauses, the dispatcher says they will send someone to the scene and for Pettersen to stay inside and unload his gun.

He then complies.

After a 30 minute pause, Pettersen calls back to ask if they've found anything out.

The dispatcher says they're investigating and someone will be out shortly.

The call then ends.

Now according to the criminal complaint, while on their way to the scene, authorities found a vehicle with three people injured inside...including 19–year–old Nicolas Embertson, who was pronounced dead at the Madelia Hospital.

The complaint adds the other two, 18-year-olds Kyle Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr., told police they were casing the home quote "for a future burglary."

Pettersen faces charges of second–degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the investigation.

He is not in police custody, released on his own recognizance with conditions that include turning in all his guns.

Pettersen's next court appearance is February 21.

