Trump Says He Would Have Won Minnesota With 1 More Visit

The 2016 election is never far from President Donald Trump's mind.

When Trump met Tuesday with a group of sheriffs from around the country, he saw not just lawmen but battleground states.

Trump talked about his victories with officials from Pennsylvania and North Carolina. And when a sheriff from Minnesota introduced himself, Trump said if he had campaigned in the state one more time he would have won it.

More than two weeks into his presidency, the president is still fixated on the 2016 campaign.

Many of his public comments include references to his election performance. At times, the comments appear to be light and boastful while in other moments, he's awkwardly interjected election talk into forums that are decidedly apolitical.

-KEYC News 12