Man Charged After Allegedly Damaging Another Vehicle

A man is charged with two felony counts and three misdemeanors after allegedly damaging another vehicle on the road.

According to the report, the driver of a red Buick was driving to St. George when Nathan Lee Helget passed the vehicle, but then made a U–turn to be able to follow the victim.

The report says Helget rear ended the victims' car, and then pulled up alongside the Buick and rammed into the vehicle two more times.

Helget was eventually picked up at a Kwik Trip in New Ulm and allegedly admitted to hitting the other vehicle telling police he did so because the other car was trying to stalk him.