Minnesota's Elected Officials React to Betsy DeVos As Education Secretary

Minnesota's elected officials and organizations are starting to sound off on the Senate confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.

In a statement from Senator Al Franken, saying “I voted against the nomination of Betsy DeVos, a billionaire republican donor, because she is the most incompetent cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen.”

In an emailed statement, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that she joined with Democrats and Republicans in opposing DeVos, saying “Now that she has been confirmed, it is important that we hold Ms. DeVos accountable in upholding the value of education for all students.”

Education Minnesota also issued a public statement in opposition to the confirmation, saying:

“Mike Pence and 50 U.S. senators should have watched some re-runs of the president’s old game show. When someone shows up with no experience, no background knowledge and a history of working against the team, you’re supposed to say, ‘You’re fired!’ Instead, they hired someone to run the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Department of Education who isn’t qualified to lead a Minnesota school district.”

We reached out for statements to several public, private and charter schools throughout the southern Minnesota area.

None were available for comment.