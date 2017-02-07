BEC's New Park Officially Named Red Jacket Valley Park

Blue Earth County board gave the green light to the name of the county's newest park at the former Guaranteed Sand and Gravel site.



Named Red Jacket Valley Park, it will include the possible amenities of multi–use trails, canoe and kayak access and a picnic area.

The name is meant to honor the history of the area, with the former Red Jacket Flour Mill dating back to the 1800s.

The county is currently working on trail development and other work to open the park by sometime this spring.

The new park was a partnership between the county and city of Mankato to buy two properties, partially funded by a DNR grant.

--KEYC News 12