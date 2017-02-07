UPDATE: Condition of Two Rescued In Mankato Fire

An update on the condition of the two people rescued from the duplex fire in Mankato Monday morning: Authorities say Melanie Kenoyer is in critical condition at HCMC after being pulled from the second floor of the burning home.

68–year–old Stanley Dreyer was also in the home.

He is in fair condition at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, first responders received reports that there were two people inside a burning duplex, and one was unable to get out on their own.

Neighbors reported the Kenoyer recently had a knee operation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated to be about $70,000.