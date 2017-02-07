Great Wolf Confirms Water Park Purchase Near Mall of America

Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. confirms that it has bought a water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Madison indoor water park company said Tuesday it will convert the Water Park of America and the Radisson Hotel Bloomington into a Great Wolf resort. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota is expected to open next winter. It will be the company's 15th indoor water park resort in North America.

The resort will feature a 75,000-square-foot indoor water park, 404 hotel suites, a Great Wolf Adventure Park entertainment center and nearly 4,000 square feet of conference space.

Finance & Commerce reported last week that Great Wolf paid $39.1 million for the property.

-KEYC News 12