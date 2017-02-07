EDA Helps New Restaurant In Winnebago

Known for his partake in barbeque competitions, Scott Reisenbigler has spent nearly 25 years in the kitchen..

Starting in High School as a dishwasher at Bonanza in Mankato.



"I just kind of went around the country doing chef stuff and at other restaurants and country clubs," Restaurant Owner, Scott Reisenbigler said.



Around the same time Scott and his wife Katie moved back to Minnesota, The Winnebago Grill closed.



"I wasn't looking to do a restaurant but they kind of put it in front of me to ask me about it and then the ball just started rolling," Reisenbigler said.



And it kept rolling from there.

Sharing his vision with the EDA on Wednesday led to approval.



"We're partnering with the Faribault county EDA on basically two loans one is a line of credit for 15,000 which we're going to guarantee half and the county EDA will guarantee half," City Administrator, Chris Ziegler said.



Whether it's a new rebranding as Ann Marie's Kitchen in memory of Scott's mother



"She died when I was about one month old and from everything I've heard and learned about her I want to put those values into the restaurant," Reisenbigler said.



or new menu items....



"We're going to have a lot of barbeque but we're going to keep some grill still but kind of upscale it a little bit," Reisenbigler said.



It is also a great thing for the community.



"In the last year we've had some difficult circumstances we lost some businesses on main street closed and we've had some move so this is starting our year out really good," Ziegler said.



Adding a special item to the menu to hopefully catch the eye of the Food Network's show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" crew.



"It's called Guys Big Boy Burger. It's going to have ground beef, bisque, pork, bacon, barbeque sauce onions on it and it's even going to look like him with the end straw and the short hairs," Reisenbigler said.



They plan Ann Marie's Kitchen to have a soft opening March first and then a grand opening around April Fools day.



"And that's not a joke," Reisenbigler said.



--KEYC News 12