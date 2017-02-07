KEYC - EDA Helps New Restaurant In Winnebago

EDA Helps New Restaurant In Winnebago

Posted: Updated:
WINNEBAGO, Minn. -

 Known for his partake in barbeque competitions, Scott Reisenbigler has spent nearly 25 years in the kitchen..
Starting in High School as a dishwasher at Bonanza in Mankato.
 
"I just kind of went around the country doing chef stuff and at other restaurants and country clubs," Restaurant Owner, Scott Reisenbigler said.
 
Around the same time Scott and his wife Katie moved back to Minnesota, The Winnebago Grill closed.
 
"I wasn't looking to do a restaurant but they kind of put it in front of me to ask me about it and then the ball just started rolling," Reisenbigler said.
 
And it kept rolling from there.
Sharing his vision with the EDA on Wednesday led to approval.
 
"We're partnering with the Faribault county EDA on basically two loans one is a line of credit for 15,000 which we're going to guarantee half and the county EDA will guarantee half," City Administrator, Chris Ziegler said.
 
Whether it's a new rebranding as Ann Marie's Kitchen in memory of Scott's mother
 
"She died when I was about one month old and from everything I've heard and learned about her I want to put those values into the restaurant," Reisenbigler said.
 
or new menu items....
 
"We're going to have a lot of barbeque but we're going to keep some grill still but kind of upscale it a little bit," Reisenbigler said.
 
It is also a great thing for the community.
 
"In the last year we've had some difficult circumstances we lost some businesses on main street closed and we've had some move so this is starting our year out really good," Ziegler said.
 
Adding a special item to the menu to hopefully catch the eye of the Food Network's show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" crew.
 
"It's called Guys Big Boy Burger. It's going to have ground beef, bisque, pork, bacon, barbeque sauce onions on it and it's even going to look like him with the end straw and the short hairs," Reisenbigler said.
 
They plan Ann Marie's Kitchen to have a soft opening March first and then a grand opening around April Fools day.
 
"And that's not a joke," Reisenbigler said.
 
--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  