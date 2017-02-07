GOP File Bill to Change Iowa's Collective Bargaining Law

Republicans who hold majorities in the Iowa Legislature are moving quickly on a bill that public employee unions say would gut Iowa's collective bargaining law.

The 68-page bill was filed Tuesday in the House and Senate. Republican leaders say they intend to approve procedural votes Wednesday and Thursday. Full votes in both chambers could happen next week under that schedule.

The bill would allow employers to fire public workers without proper cause, and it would prohibit unions from bargaining over several issues that are now covered.

Republicans say the bill would create competitive wages for the best workers, an assertion several union leaders say isn't true. Democrats say they didn't see the bill before Tuesday.

Dozens of union workers gathered Tuesday at the Capitol to voice opposition to proposed changes.

