Cleveland Voters Reject Bond Referendum

Voters in Cleveland reject an 18–million dollar bond referendum for the public school.

Tuesday night's vote was 557 no votes, with 424 yes votes.

Last May, voters rejected a 34–million dollar referendum.

The school conducted a survey to find what the community wants... then adjusted the referendum to ask for more space, since the school is currently using non–classroom spaces as classrooms.

The school has grown by 80 students in the last 2 years.

