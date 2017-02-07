Scarlet Skiers Return to State

The Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West girls and boys Alpine Ski teams competed at the Section Meet Tuesday and saw plenty of success. Both the Scarlet girls and boys ski teams won the section, punching their tickets to the state meet. The West girls return to state for the 5th straight year. Scarlet senior Lauren Colway finished 3rd and Dana Bohks finished 8th. Cougar junior Jenny Arndt also qualified for state as an individual with her 13th-place finish.

On the boy's side West's Jaidan Rollings led the way with his 3rd place finish. East/Loyola's Jordan Risk will also compete at state, he finished 4th at sections for an individual qualification. The Kato skiers will compete in Northern Minnesota next Wednesday at Giants Ridge.