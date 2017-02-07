KEYC - Mankato Carved of Kasota Stone

Mankato Carved of Kasota Stone

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Mankato has a style all its own. It's that orangish stone you see everywhere.
Sometimes it makes up the entire building. Sometimes just the foundation. Sometimes as a trim.
But everywhere.
It's everywhere because we can get it so close, in nearby Kasota, where the name comes from.
Vetter Stone, the company now synonymous with Kasota stone, has operated the quarry since the 50s.
Work there began a century earlier, and minus a few high profile exceptions like the Post Office and Courthouse, Kasota Stone was more about function than fashion.
 
Vetter Stone President Ron Vetter said, "The material was really used to start out with a bridge abutments for railroad arches. It was not an aesthetic thing at all. They didn't have concrete. When concrete was developed, all the quarries basically shut down because the use was no longer there. Concrete was so much cheaper and easier to work with. After the depression, after things straightened out, some people started looking at this and thinking they could use it more aesthetically. The quarries came back for the skin on a building, rather than the bridge and building foundations."
 
Kasota stone is known to geologists as dolostone. Its mineral component, dolomite... is similar to other limestones... differing in that has more magnesium.
Enough to set it apart from the rest of the rock.
 
"Just a very unique color. We have twenty one ledges we quarry in the area. Each one's a different color - but you can't find the color anywhere else in the world," Vetter said.
 
That could very well just be a cohesive marketing pitch by a proud owner, but it's also the opinion of a geologist.
 
Julia Steenberg with the MN Geological Survey said, "I think unique is a good way to describe it. Dolomite and limestone exist throughout the United States and are quarried in many different areas, but this particular rock type with Kasota Stone has a particular look to it that no other places have.
 
There isn't a lot of variability to it. It's consistent. Besides the tan, crystalline, sugary texture, there's a lot burrows to the rock - these tubular areas that represent animals that used to live on the sea floor."
And 480 million years ago, we were in fact on the ocean floor. It was an unrecognizable world
 
"Continents were flooded, sea levels were much higher - ancient seas existed over the area. And the continents were also shifted a bit and we were located more closely to the equator," Steenberg said.
 
There's another step left... something that makes Kasota Stone the building material of choice for our region.
Several layers of sediment had formed on top of the Kasota Stone in the hundreds of millions of years since. The rest of the region has it too, but we're actually able to reach it.
For that, you can thank the end of the Ice Age.
 
Steenberg said, "An ancient glacial river called Glacial River Warren moved through the area where large volumes of water carved out a lot of the sediment and made it so the rock was near the surface."
 
After the glaciers were gone, that giant ancient river would shrink down to the Minnesota River's current size, and that's how we lucked into Kasota Stone.
Of course there's still work to be done. You gotta cut it out of the ground. Carve it up into workable chunks, then shape it to the customers' specifications.
High tech machinery that can be programed to cut rock throughout the weekend without an employee on the floor.
Far from the incredibly labor intensive undertaking it used to be.
 
Vetter said, "My grandpa really had the basics stone working knowledge and was a stone carver. He carved the lineman on [the Consolidated Communications building]. He taught his boys how to do the same thing. Started out very slow. If they could do a hearth or mantle in a week, they were doing a lot."
 
Mankato's style has caught on. Minnesota Stone, as Vetter Stone markets it, has been used at Harvard, the Smithsonian American Indian Museum in D.C., even the U.S. embassy in Moscow.
 
"I think there is a lot of pride in the area - having this material end up in so many places in the country and throughout the world - it's really gratifying to be part of a family going into its 63rd year, being the third generation coming in and trying to make sure we're stay up with things and carry that through as a legacy for the community and the family," Vetter said.
 
Figuratively and literally, that legacy is already set in stone.
 

